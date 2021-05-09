Ganguly: We will compensate all the domestic players in June-July

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said all domestic and junior cricketers would be duly compensated after a burgeoning second Covid-19 wave severely affected the domestic calendar.

"Hopefully, by October, things will settle down. Covid has ruined so much of sport and life. We will compensate all the domestic players in June-July. The junior players, umpires, and scorers will all get their fees," Ganguly told Sportstar.

There was no Ranji Trophy in 2020-21, but BCCI held the domestic 50-over games for men and women and the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the country had led to the BCCI suspending junior inter-state tournaments at least till the end of May.

However, given the severity of the second Covid-19 wave, junior cricket too — under-16, and under-23 events had been cancelled — had to bear the brunt. In April, the BCCI chief had written to the state units that it plans to host the U-19 men's tournament in June-July, but it looks highly unlikely now.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said hosting junior cricket this year would have been too big a risk. "How can we expose the young boys to this Covid atmosphere? Imagine a 16-year-old away from the home and their parents and staying in hotels for long periods," Ganguly said. "This virus is so dangerous. We write to the associations. We can’t have direct access to individuals. We keep the players motivated by speaking with them through their associations."