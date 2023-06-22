  • Should have played a minimum of: a) 7 (Seven) Test Matches; OR b) 30 (Thirty) First Class Matches; OR c) 10 (Ten) One Day International Matches and 20 (Twenty) First Class matches.
  • Should have retired from the game at least 5 years previously.
  • No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of five years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.