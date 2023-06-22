The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially invited applications for the vacant men’s All-India Senior Selection Committee member’s post on Thursday.

The selector’s post has been vacant since February 2023 when the then Chairman of Selectors, Chetan Sharma, resigned after a sting operation. The committee has since been headed by Shiv Sundar Das. Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Shridharan Sharath are the other members of the committee.

Sharma, who was in his second stint as the national selector, had represented the North Zone.

The BCCI announced that the criteria for application for the post is as follows:

Should have played a minimum of: a) 7 (Seven) Test Matches; OR b) 30 (Thirty) First Class Matches; OR c) 10 (Ten) One Day International Matches and 20 (Twenty) First Class matches.

Should have retired from the game at least 5 years previously.

No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of five years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.