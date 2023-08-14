MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ben Stokes set to come out of retirement to play ODI World Cup 2023, could skip IPL: Reports

Stokes could give his Rs. 16 crore annual IPL deal with CSK a miss because of the five-Test series against India that will start on January 25 and end on March 11.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 22:29 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: England’s Ben Stokes is expected to undergo a knee surgery.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Ben Stokes is expected to undergo a knee surgery. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Ben Stokes is expected to undergo a knee surgery. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England Test captain and the world’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to come out of retirement and play the ODI World Cup in India even if it comes at the cost of missing a season of IPL (Indian Premier League), according to British daily The Telegraph.

According to the report, “Ben Stokes is prepared to make a sensational U-Turn and reverse his One-Day International retirement to help England’s World Cup defence in India this year, even if it means missing out on next season’s Indian Premier League. The England Test captain now appears willing to play World Cup if he is asked by white-ball captain Jos Buttler,” the paper reported.

The reason why Stokes could give his Rs. 16 crore annual IPL deal with CSK a miss, is the five-Test series against India that will start on January 25 and end on March 11.

Read | Bazball’s Ashes vindication makes England’s Test cricket revolution worthwhile

If Stokes plays two months of IPL till the end of May, then he would be spending close to five months in India, which might not be feasible for him.

At some point, he is expected to undergo a knee surgery and the IPL window seems the best time considering he can return to competitive cricket and continue leading England in years to come.

“While concern lingers over Stokes’ knee which might require operation at some stage, Telegraph Sport understands that he would be prepared to miss next season’s IPL if he needed a gap in his schedule to help him recover.”

England starts its campaign on October 5 in Ahmedabad against New Zealand and the 32-year-old Stokes, who has played 105 ODIs for his country before retiring from the format last year, might just come out for one tournament to help Buttler’s side regain the trophy it won in 2019. Stokes was Player of the Final in the last edition at home.

The report also states that if need be, Stokes will play as a specialist batter in the middle order.

“Stokes is likely to bat in the middle order for England ODI side. Amid fears of how much bowling he could do, England are prepared to pick him as specialist batsman, replicating the role he performed at stages during this summer’s Ashes series,” the report stated.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ben Stokes /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

IPL /

Jos Buttler

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup Finals 2023, Group Stage Team Squads: Alcaraz to lead Spain, Djokovic to play for Serbia
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE World Cup: Vidit stuns Nepomniachtchi, joins Gukesh, Arjun and Praggnanandhaa in quarterfinals; Harika exits
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, LIVE: Saudi Pro League - Kick-off soon; Line-ups out; Ronaldo handed a rest; Henderson and Mane start
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al-Ittihad win Saudi league opener, Malcom nets hat-trick for Al-Hilal
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea signs Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ben Stokes set to come out of retirement to play ODI World Cup 2023, could skip IPL: Reports
    PTI
  2. Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel named captain, Sandeep Lamichhane included
    PTI
  3. Caribbean Premier League 2023 ‘Red Card’ Rule: Fielding team to lose fielder as CPL tackles slow over-rates with harsh penalties
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa squad for Australia T20I, ODI series: Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges, banned from travelling
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup Finals 2023, Group Stage Team Squads: Alcaraz to lead Spain, Djokovic to play for Serbia
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE World Cup: Vidit stuns Nepomniachtchi, joins Gukesh, Arjun and Praggnanandhaa in quarterfinals; Harika exits
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, LIVE: Saudi Pro League - Kick-off soon; Line-ups out; Ronaldo handed a rest; Henderson and Mane start
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al-Ittihad win Saudi league opener, Malcom nets hat-trick for Al-Hilal
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea signs Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment