  • Five fielders inside 30-yard circle if fielding team is behind required over-rate at start of 18th over
  • Six fielders inside 30-yard circle if fielding team is behind required over-rate at start of 19th over
  • Six fielders inside 30-yard circle, only 10 players on field if team is behind required over-rate at start of 20th over
  • Batting team to lose five runs for every instance deemed as wasting time