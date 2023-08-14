In a move to combat slow over-rates, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 will impose heavy penalties on teams bowling their overs slowly, including a red card-like provision which will result in the fielding team losing a fielder.

If the team is behind schedule by the start of the final over of the innings, the fielding side will not only lose a fielder but will also be forced to have six fielders inside the 30-yard circle. The captain of the fielding team can choose the player who will leave the field.

Teams will have 85 minutes to complete a 20-over innings. The 17th over will have to be completed by 72 minutes and 15 seconds, the 18th over by 76 minutes and 30 seconds and the 19th over will have to be bowled no later than 80 minutes and 45 seconds into the innings.

FULL LIST OF PENALTIES FOR OVER-RATE VIOLATION IN CPL 2023

Five fielders inside 30-yard circle if fielding team is behind required over-rate at start of 18th over

Six fielders inside 30-yard circle if fielding team is behind required over-rate at start of 19th over

Six fielders inside 30-yard circle, only 10 players on field if team is behind required over-rate at start of 20th over

Batting team to lose five runs for every instance deemed as wasting time