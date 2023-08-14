Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel named captain, Sandeep Lamichhane included

Nepal, on Monday, announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup with all-rounder Rohit Paudel as captain of a team that also features former Delhi Capitals spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) took to its social media handles to announce the squad for the tournament that will be jointly organised by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

CAN also said that the team would be undergoing a week-long preparatory camp in Pakistan, where it would be playing matches against PCB-designated teams.

The Asia Cup will be played between August 30-September 17. It will comprise six teams, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India.

Nepal has been clubbed in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan. It plays its opening game against the hosts on the first day of the competition in Multan before playing India on September 4 in Kandy.

The event will be played in a One-Day International format and will act as a dress rehearsal for the Asian teams ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

While Sri Lanka is the six-time defending champion in the tournament, it will be Nepal’s maiden appearance in the competition.