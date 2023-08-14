MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel named captain, Sandeep Lamichhane included

Nepal has been clubbed in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan. It plays its opening game against the host on the first day of the competition in Multan before playing India on September 4 in Kandy.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 20:38 IST , Kathmandu - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Nepal has been clubbed in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan. 
Nepal has been clubbed in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nepal has been clubbed in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nepal, on Monday, announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup with all-rounder Rohit Paudel as captain of a team that also features former Delhi Capitals spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) took to its social media handles to announce the squad for the tournament that will be jointly organised by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

CAN also said that the team would be undergoing a week-long preparatory camp in Pakistan, where it would be playing matches against PCB-designated teams.

ALSO READ: South Africa squad for Australia T20I, ODI series: Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up

The Asia Cup will be played between August 30-September 17. It will comprise six teams, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India.

Nepal has been clubbed in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan. It plays its opening game against the hosts on the first day of the competition in Multan before playing India on September 4 in Kandy.

The event will be played in a One-Day International format and will act as a dress rehearsal for the Asian teams ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

While Sri Lanka is the six-time defending champion in the tournament, it will be Nepal’s maiden appearance in the competition.

NEPAL SQUAD FOR ASIA CUP 2023
Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Shyam Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato and Arjun Saud.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Nepal /

Sandeep Lamichhane /

Rohit Paudel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel named captain, Sandeep Lamichhane included
    PTI
  2. Asian C’ships 2021 bronze medallist wrestler Seema Bisla handed one-year ban for whereabouts failure
    PTI
  3. Asia Cup 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams ahead of continental event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Caribbean Premier League 2023 ‘Red Card’ Rule: Fielding team to lose fielder as CPL tackles slow over-rates with harsh penalties
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru FC begins Durand Cup campaign with 1-1 draw against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel named captain, Sandeep Lamichhane included
    PTI
  2. Caribbean Premier League 2023 ‘Red Card’ Rule: Fielding team to lose fielder as CPL tackles slow over-rates with harsh penalties
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa squad for Australia T20I, ODI series: Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges, banned from travelling
    PTI
  5. England bowler Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel named captain, Sandeep Lamichhane included
    PTI
  2. Asian C’ships 2021 bronze medallist wrestler Seema Bisla handed one-year ban for whereabouts failure
    PTI
  3. Asia Cup 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams ahead of continental event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Caribbean Premier League 2023 ‘Red Card’ Rule: Fielding team to lose fielder as CPL tackles slow over-rates with harsh penalties
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru FC begins Durand Cup campaign with 1-1 draw against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment