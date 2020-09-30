Two Bengal cricketers test positive for COVID-19

Two Bengal Ranji Trophy cricketers - Mukesh Kumar and Shreyan Chakraborty - tested positive for COVID-19 during the COVID test camp organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday.

A total of 63 people - including 21 senior men’s team cricketers and 16 women cricketers - were tested. The camp was conducted after obtaining the NOC from all relevant departments of the state government. “The CAB organised a Corona test on 63 persons who will be directly and indirectly involved as the association gets ready to begin it's staggered gym sessions at the indoor facility within the Eden Gardens premises,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

The Bengal cricketers are likely to start their fitness camps from next week.