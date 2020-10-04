Bengal cricketers all set for training amid strict COVID-19 protocols

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has put strict protocols in place for players to return to training at Eden Gardens from Monday. Cricketing activities will resume at the Eden for the first time since lockdown was announced on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CAB has put in place a medical task force and has created an exhaustive COVID-19 protocol and SOPs to ensure safety of the players, as they get ready to return to ground training and gym sessions at the new indoor facility.

"We have been thorough and meticulous in our approach. We have taken all precautionary measures and got all necessary NOCs as we take baby steps towards normalcy. Everyone involved in the physical fitness programme have undergone Covid test and will be monitored by a doctor appointed for this purpose only. Besides the medical task force, Association's vice-president Naresh Ojha will also keep a strict supervision as the players get ready to return to the indoor facility and on ground training.

"I would like to reiterate that nothing is more important to us than the player saftey and hence all protocols will be adhered to diligently," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said.

Moreover, a thorough briefing has been done with all the players and other stake holders by a team of reputed doctors.