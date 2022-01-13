Bhanuka Rajapaksa makes a u-turn, will continue to play for Sri Lanka

Ten days after retiring from international cricket, Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has made a u-turn and will continue to be available to play for Sri Lanka.

According to a communique by Sri Lanka Cricket, “Pursuant to a meeting with Hon. Namal Rajapaksa - Minister of Youth & Sports - and after consulting with the national selectors, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified SLC that he wishes to withdraw his resignation that he tendered to SLC on 3 Jan, 2022, with immediate effect.

READ: India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India in trouble after Pujara, Rahane fall early

“In his letter to SLC withdrawing his resignation, he further states that he wishes to represent his country in the game he loves for years to come.”

On January 3, Rajapaksa had retired citing “familial obligations” and later that same week, SLC announced new rules for those Sri Lankan cricketers who are retiring or considering retirement.