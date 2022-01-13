India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India in trouble after Pujara, Rahane fall early

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the third Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

Ngidi replaces Rabada. Pant flicks the first one off his toes but well-fielder at mid wicket for a dot ball. Stung him! It nipped back in off a length and jammed into Pant abdomen, who shouldered arms.

IND 76/4 in 26 overs: Serenely driven by Pant off Jansen for a couple at deep mid wicket. This one is dug out through covers by Pant for two more. A fuller one on the leg is tucked away by Pant for a single at mid on. Bouncer down leg side to Kohli to end the over.

IND 71/4 in 25 overs: Pant collects a single at square leg off Rabada. Some biting swing! It moved away off a length outside off and missed Kohli's bat, which went fetching for it.

IND 70/4 in 24 overs: Extra bounce and trouble again as it goes off the splice of the bat and loops a bit to land next to him. Kohli does well to get his bottom hand off to keep it down. Jansen keeps Kohli on his toes, going back of length and on the stumps.

IND 70/4 in 23 overs: FOUR! Pant cuts loose! Short on leg from Rabada and Pant pulls to the square leg boundary. Correct his line, goes with length on middle stump and Pant defends with hop. A couple more for Pant between fine leg and square leg. FOUR! This one is short and outside off and Pant slaps this over cover off the backfoot for another boundary.

IND 60/4 in 22 overs: Kohli leaves the first three balls from Jansen in the channel with diligence. A couple of bouncers to end the over as Kohli ducks under the.

IND 60/4 in 21 overs: Rabada comes from over the wicket to Pant. Outside off and left alone. This one is closer to off stump and Pant defends from his crease. Maiden over and Pant exhibiting good discipline. He is happy to shoulder arms outside off and defends when it is closer to off stump.

IND 60/4 in 20 overs: Bounce and that almost got Kohli. Jansen got it to bounce steeply off a length and into the body. Kohli fends this to protect his face and it loops up off his gloves and behind gully and point for a couple.

IND 58/4 in 19 overs: Rabada to resume his assault from the other end. Full on midddle and off and Rahane defends. The players are celebrating as they think Rahane has edged it behind to Elgar, who takes it on the rebound. Umpire doesn't think so and Elgar goes for the review straightaway. OUT! Good review as Ultraedge confirms it went off Rahane's glove. Rahane c Dean Elgar b Kagiso Rabada 1(9b 0x4 0x6).

IND 58/3 in 18 overs: Jansen to Pujara duel to begin the proceedings. Over the wicket. Outside off, angling across, and left alone. OUT! What a catch! by Petersen at leg slip, diving to his right. Pitched short on leg, Pujara looked to flick it off the hips and the extra bounce meant he gloved it. Cheteshwar Pujara c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 9(33b 2x4 0x6). Rahane off the mark with a single at mid off off his third ball. Kohli leaves the last one alone in the channel as it angles across from him.

13:58 IST: Pujara and Kohli make their way to the middle, followed by the umpires and the South African team huddle. A gleaming blue sky against the backdrop of what could be a make-or-break day as far as the outcome of the series is concerned.

13:51 IST: Another cracking day of Test cricket awaits us and what better stage for it than a sun-soaked Newlands ground in Cape Town.

Hello from Cape Town for Day 3 of the third & final #SAvIND Test! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7FJcnnSYfV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2022

DAY 2 SUMMARY

Jasprit Bumrah rediscovered his mojo, Keegan Petersen conjured an innings of sublime beauty and the South African seamers hit back hard on an engrossing second day at Newlands.

At Stumps, India, dismissing the Proteas for 210 and gaining a first innings lead of 13, was 57 for two. Both its openers were back in the hut on Wednesday in the third Freedom Test.

Kagiso Rabada, his line immaculate, moved one away from Mayank Agarwal and Dean Elgar held on to a flying ball in the cordon.

And KL Rahul, who did not get his foot to the ball’s pitch, was lured by left-armer Marco Jansen into a fatal drive to a delivery shaping away; he was well caught by Aiden Markram in the cordon.

The decider promises to be an edge of the seat affair - FULL REPORT

India (Playing 11): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav South Africa (Playing 11): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

