ICC Rankings: Bumrah becomes No. 1 Test bowler, Ashwin drops to third

Jasprit Bumrah has claimed the No.1 spot as the best fast bowler in the lastest ICC Men’s Test bowler rankings.

Bumrah rises to the top for the first time on the back of his tremendous match figures of 9/91 during his side’s series-equalling 106-run victory over England in the second Test in Vizag, an effort that saw the right-arm pacer become the first quick from India to claim the top Test rankings.

IND vs ENG: Wicketkeeping conundrum tops India’s questions as series gathers steam

The nine-wicket haul saw Bumrah climb three places on the latest Test rankings for bowlers to claim the top spot from teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

While Bumrah occupies the top spot, Kagiso Rabada takes the No.2 spot.

Veretan spinner R Ashwin dropped to the third spot with Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood completing the top five.

The nine-wicket haul saw Bumrah climb three places on the latest Test rankings for bowlers to claim top spot from teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, who has held the premier ranking since March last year, managed just three wickets for India in the second Test.

It is the first time Bumrah has held the top ranking, with the 30-year-old having never been previously higher than third despite a total of 10 five-wicket hauls for his country from 34 Test match appearances.

Bumrah is first fast bowler to top the bowling charts, and just the fourth Indian bowler with Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Bedi, the only players from the country to have done so previously.

Jaiswal climbs up the rankings ladder

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a magnificent double century during the first innings of the Visakhapatnam Test was also rewarded in the batting rankings.

While Kane Williamson leads the charts, Jaiswal who scored a career-best 209 and helped India secure the series-levelling win jumped to 29th in the Test batting list. Steve Smith and Joe Root hold the second and third spot with Daryl Mitchell and Babar Azam rounding off the top five. Legendary India batsman Virat Kohli occupies the seventh spot as Rishabh Pant and skipper Rohit Sharma take the 12th and the 13th spot.

England’s Ben Stokes (fourth) and India’s Axar Patel (fifth) jump one place on the list of Test all-rounders that is topped by Ravindra Jadeja.