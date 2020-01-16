Team India's 87-year-old superfan Charulata Patel passes away

The 87-year-old woman, who became an overnight sensation on social media after her videos with skipper Virat Kohli and deputy Rohit Sharma went viral, on the sidelines of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh, is no more.

Charulata Patel's grandchildren shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer."

Both Sharma and Kohli were taken aback by her enthusiasm and made sure they meet and seek blessings from her after the match. Not just that, Kohli also promised complimentary match tickets for her family for India's last group fixture against Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds, sponsored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

He had coupled it with a message for Cricket Daadi, saying: "Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family. Lots of love and regards."

The Board, on Thursday, shared its condolences on Twitter, as well. The tweet read, "#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace."