Narinder Batra disassociates himself from DDCA office-bearers

Former Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) treasurer Narinder Batra on Wednesday announced his disassociation with the current set of office-bearers.

In a statement, Batra alleged that decisions were being taken unilaterally by two office bearers and changes had been made in the accounts department to suit their interests.

Batra, who is also president of the Indian Olympic Association, has targetted DDCA acting president SP Bansal and (suspended) secretary Vinod Tihara.

Bansal is under investigation for alleged financial corruption and Tihara was suspended for his anti-association activities. Veteran DDCA member Ravinder Manchanda has also been 'exposed' by Batra for siding with the two unpopular officials.

READ| Black Day for DDCA as violence mars AGM

Strong exception

In a letter addressed to the officials, Batra said: "All three of you came to my office to meet me about two weeks back and certain decisions were taken in the interest of good governance in DDCA and that was to be implemented immediately."

Batra wrote, "I am told the accounts office staff in DDCA has been totally changed to suit personal conveniences."

Batra's statement was confirmation of the complaints made by DDCA joint secretary Manchanda on the functioning of DDCA following the resignation of Rajat Sharma as president of the association.

Sharma had taken strong exception to a coterie in the association's Apex Council of pushing for contracts to certain officials and exerting pressure to interfere in selection matters.

READ| ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Full schedule, fixtures, teams, groups, date, timings and venues

'Stop using my name'

"I was staying away from DDCA since 2013 and all three of you together came to me about two weeks back after the resignation of the president. In the interest of the institution I decided to intervene," said Batra.

Having discovered their way of functioning, Batra insisted, "now keeping your above behaviour in mind and foreseeing what will happen in good governance and transparency side, I am requesting all three of you to please leave me alone and do not come to me henceforth for any issue as I do not want to interfere in matters which lack clarity and transparency."

Batra warned them, "All of you are requested to please stop using my name that I am supporting any one of you or I am with any one of you. I am only with people who honestly and really want to follow good governance and transparency and work for the institution and athletes."

Batra concluded, "In the end, I feel DDCA really needed Mr Rajat Sharma an honest and a tough Administrator."