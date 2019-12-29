Black Day for DDCA as violence mars AGM

Ugly scenes, highlighted by videos on social media, marked the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday. Blows were exchanged between officials of the rival groups and allegations flew from all possible quarters as Delhi cricket was once again “shamed” by power-hungry officials.

DDCA apex council member Rajan Manchanda was allegedly manhandled by a supporter of the group which claimed majority support at the AGM. “They can’t stoop lower than this. All they want is power because lucrative contracts have to be handed to their cronies. There is 25 crore to be looted and siphoned off and this is just the beginning,” said Manchanda, who told Sportstar that he had to seek police help.

Another apex council member and Director, Sudhir Agarwal, termed it a “black day for DDCA” and called for strict action against the “goons.” He claimed, “The AGM was disrupted by a few supporters of officials who are claiming majority after Resolution 3, 4 and Removal of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75% of the members. These goons also manhandled (BJP) MLA Om Prakash Sharma and also snatched the Attendance Register. There is enough video and photo evidence available.”

Taking note of the incidents, former India all-rounder Madan Lal, in an appeal to Board president Sourav Ganguly, tweeted, “Delhi cricket Mecca and producer of so many players who represent India. A big shame for DDCA who run this game !!! Time for the BCCI to take a strict action and change the scene of Delhi cricket. Delhi cricket in the hands of hooligans. Sincerely pray n hope something can be done to save this game and the future of so many cricketers who wanna play for prestigious Delhi and represent their country.”

Appeal for action

Another India star and former Member of Parliament, Kirti Azad, who has waged a long battle against the corrupt practices at DDCA, also reached out to Ganguly. “In light of what has been happening for the last several years, violence was being expected in DDCA premises. The ugly face face of DDCA has been visible in DCA's AGM today, for which the inaction by BCCI also is responsible,” he said.

Azad added, “With Mr Rajat Sharma (last DDCA president) too opting to resign in view of what he states, loot and corruption in DDCA, BCCI must step in to safeguard its funds and to take charge of cricket. In fact, a Forensic Audit Report commissioned by Justice Vikramajit Sen proved all this malfeasance but is gathering dust in DDCA.

”To stop horsetrading and also to stop the loot of subsidy and other funds, I implore BCCI to immediately appoint an administrator to take charge of DDCA's operations. Also, the funds currently available with DDCA should not be allowed to be swindled, as alleged by the outgoing President.”

Former Test cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was Govt Nominee in DDCA till recently, also expressed his shock and asked for action immediately. “DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved.”