Wankhede Stadium to be used as quarantine facility

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which hosted the ICC World Cup 2011 final, as a quarantine facility as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the city.

In a letter issued to the MCA, the MCGM assistant commissioner 'A' ward, stated: "You are hereby directed to handover the possession of hotel/lodge/clubs/college/exhibition centres/dormitories/marriage hall/gymkhana/banquet hall with immediate effect. The said premises will be used for emergency staff of 'A' Ward and quarantining the person whoever in contact with positive COVID-19 patient and are not symptomatic."

The letter further stated: "The payment for the use of your premises at appropriate rates in due course of time will be done separately. If you fail to comply with the above directive, you will be liable for action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (48 of 1860) and respective Senior PI will be informed to take appropriate action against you."

The 'acquisition of the property' is purely on temporary basis and does not grant authentication/legality to the structure.

Sanjay Naik, MCA secretary said: "We have got the letter and are waiting for the authorities for the directives. We will cooperate in every possible way."