IPL 2020 to Australia vs New Zealand: List of all cricket events affected by coronavirus

From deferring the Indian Premier League 2020 to cancelling New Zealand's tour of Australia, here's how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the cricketing world.

14 March, 2020 14:42 IST

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli arrives at an airport wearing a protective mask as a precaution against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.   -  PTI

As the coronavirus takes hold, spreading first from China to other parts of Asia, and then to Europe and the Americas, crowds and spectacle pose a real threat to public health and well-being. From deferring the Indian Premier League 2020 to cancelling New Zealand's tour of Australia, here's how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the cricketing world.

March 14

Australia vs New Zealand ODI series cancelled with travel restrictions in place. (READ)

March 13

India vs South Africa ODI series postponed. (READ)

IPL 2020 suspended until April 15. (READ)

PSL to continue behind closed doors; 10 overseas players depart. (READ)

England tour of Sri Lanka postponed. (READ)

Delhi bars all sports activities including IPL. (READ)

Kane Richardson tests negative for coronavirus. (READ)

March 12

ICC Board to hold March meeting via conference call. (READ)

Last day of Ranji Trophy final played in empty stadium

Road Safety World Series postponed. (READ)

Fan who attended Women's T20 World Cup final at MCG tests positive. (READ)

