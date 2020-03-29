Cricket Cricket Coronavirus: ICC lauds cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma for efforts to fight pandemic A DSP in Haryana Police, Joginder Sharma is currently involved in dealing with the global health crisis which has killed more than 30,000. PTI 29 March, 2020 12:30 IST File photo: Joginder Sharma in action for Haryana - AKHILESH KUMAR PTI 29 March, 2020 12:30 IST The International Cricket Council (ICC) has hailed India’s cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma for doing his bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Joginder, who bowled the match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan, is a DSP in Haryana Police and is currently involved in dealing with the global health crisis which has killed more than 30,000.Read: Shahid Afridi: ‘All of us should show humanity’ “In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India’s Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis,” the ICC tweeted on Saturday along with Joginder’s photos as a cricketer and cop. 2007: #T20WorldCup hero 2020: Real world hero In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis.[ Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se— ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020 The 36-year-old played four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007.He joined the police service after retirement from the game.The pandemic has so far claimed over 30000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos