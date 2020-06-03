Azharuddin: It is a pity HCA could not save any funds

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who is currently the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, is disappointed that the state unit is cash-strapped. He made it clear that HCA is not a charity organisation doling out incentives.

"It is a pity that despite being one of the founding members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, we have not saved any funds. And, most of them who meet me only talk about money. It is really sad,” he told Sportstar on Wednesday.

On HCA giving financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 each to the affiliated clubs, Azhar said it was a humanitarian gesture for the COVID-19 crisis. “There are some financially poor clubs. If anyone doesn’t want it, they can always return and we appreciate that,” Azhar said.

“Henceforth, I will take the final call on all cricketing matters as HCA chief. It hurts me when many of those who never played the game or even held a cricket bat pass expert comments. Let me make it clear that neither am I responsible for the mistakes committed before I took over last year nor I will address those issues,” said Azhar, reacting to critical comments in a social networking group by some of the HCA members.

“Definitely, I will have a big say in key subjects including naming of selection panels, coaches for various age group teams in consultation with Apex Council members after the dismal show last season. The whole objective is to ensure that deserving are not denied to play the game and I will not entertain any interference in this regard,” he added.

The Apex Council of HCA is likely to meet on June 6 via video conference and take a call on convening the AGM for the pending decisions on important issues.

“Since, it is a risky proposition to have all the 200-plus members attend the AGM at one place, we are also contemplating a video conference to conduct it,” said the 57-year-old.

“These are testing times and we have to take come hard decisions. We are yet to get clarity from the BCCI on what domestic tournaments it is going to conduct and also from the state government as to when exactly we can start our training sessions. We can’t risk life of anyone for the sake of some activity,” he said.