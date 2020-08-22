CPL 2020 LIVE score: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

CPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L T Points Trinbago Knight Riders 2 2 0 0 4 Guyana Amazon Warriors 2 1 1 0 2 St Lucia Zouks 2 1 1 0 2 Jamaica Tallawahs 2 1 1 0 2 Barbados Tridents 2 1 1 0 2 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2 0 2 0 0

- Sunil Narine’s all-round display propelled Trinbago Knight Riders to the top of the Hero CPL table with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahas. (Report)

- Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane set a precedent for the spirit of cricket when he helped Pakistan batsman Asif Ali with English translation at the presentation ceremony on Thursday. (Report)

- Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer played a starrring role as Guyana Amazon Warriors logged its first win of by beating St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by three wickets. (Report)

- St. Lucia Zouks coach Andy Flower has said the players switch on their competitive spirit once on the field and they forget the stands are empty. Read the full interview here.

The Carribean Premier League (CPL) is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.

To read our latest Magazine ebook: click here

Squads: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit(c), Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher

The CPL will be televised live on Star Sports 1 & 1 HD, Star Sports 2 & 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1 Hindi HD from 7.30 PM (IST) onwards.