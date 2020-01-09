CA, BCCI to discuss four-day Tests

The cricketers’ fraternity may have opposed the concept of converting Test matches into four-day affairs starting with the World Test Championship in 2023. However, the proposal is at the top of the agenda of a meeting between top officials of Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the coming week.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts is set to meet BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his team of new office-bearers ahead of Tuesday’s first ODI between India and Australia. While it is public knowledge the two Boards are likely to finalise the number of pink-ball Test matches during India’s tour to Australia at year-end, Sportstar understands that the concept of four-day Tests is set to be discussed during the meeting.

“He (Roberts) is set to gauge the BCCI’s stand on the four-day Test proposal. CA is pushing for it to happen and knows it can’t happen without the BCCI’s support,” revealed an insider.

The BCCI hierarchy, meanwhile, has kept its cards close to its chest and whether it is accepted or not will most probably boil down to Ganguly’s views on the issue. Considering the fact that India captain Virat Kohli has stressed on the need for Tests to remain five-day affairs, it would be surprising if Ganguly’s dispensation backs the proposal.