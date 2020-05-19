Cricket Cricket Cricketer Tajinder distributes food to over 10,000 migrants The 27-year-old has so far distributed food and water to over 10,000 migrants moving out of Delhi. PTI New Delhi 19 May, 2020 18:34 IST Tajinder Singh Dhillon has been distributing food to migrants with the help of his friends and well-wishers. - Instagram PTI New Delhi 19 May, 2020 18:34 IST Deeply moved by the plight of migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Tajinder Singh Dhillon has started distributing food and water to over 10,000 migrants walking back to their villages.The coronavirus-forced lockdown has triggered a migrant crisis in the country with lakhs of people trying to walk back home battling extreme heat and hunger.The gravity of the situation hit Tajinder hard when he happened to tune in to a news channel one evening a week ago.READ: Sunil Gavaskar: Sport needs immediacy, not isolationThe 27-year-old from Rajasthan soon swung into action and arranged for food and water for the poor migrants who were taking the highway near his house.“The main highway towards Kanpur is about 100 metres from my house, and the people on the news spoke about that route being used by migrant workers who are moving out of Delhi,” Tajinder was quote as saying by KXIP website.“I told my family members that all of us should collectively help these migrant workers, many of whom were walking without chappals (slippers). I then called my friends who live in the vicinity and we planned out on how to distribute food to the migrants.”Tajinder also reached out to others, who joined the noble cause, providing potatoes and flour to make sabzi and chapatis for the migrants. View this post on Instagram "Koi bhuka nai rahega na koi pyasa rahega na koi baccha dudh k liye royega" Ek choti c muheem hmm sb dosto ne milkar start ki hai un majdoor bhaiyo baheno k liye jo apne apne ghar vapis jaa rahe h is 40degree ki garmi me baccho ko sath lekar pedal jana really out of our mind. Lakin by the grace of god hmm tb tak in majdoor bhaiyo bheno ka sath dete rahenge jb tak unko jarurat rahegi aaj is muheem ka 4th day hai ye post mere un bhaiyo ko inspired karne k liye h jo itni garmi me corona k dar k wavjood poora din road par khade hokar kisi ko bhooka pyasa nai rahene de rahe "m really proud of u guys" keep it up waheguru maher karega te shanu himmat dega My team : Sarvesh Bhatnagar sir Jitendra Singh Angy Inderjit singh toor Harpreet Singh Aman Dhillon Ashish Khatri Gurtej Singh Dhillon Guru Gurjeet Dhillon Gurjeet Arora Preetpal Singh Dhillon akashderp singh Raman Josan Honey Singh Abhijeet Dhillon Sunil Sharma Pt Shanky Sharma Manik Beri Praveen Chaudhary @shailendra singh tomar Nd many of my frnds who helps us financially as well as to give some food packets nd all. I thanks to Balkeshwar chowki police ,Khandoli expressway police also to give support to us I thanks to all my team from the bottom of my heart keep going guys koi bhuka nai rahena chaiye koi pyasa nai rahena chaiye koi baccha dudh k bina nai jana chaiye Right now we give food water milk Biscuit packets to more than 4000 to 5000 people daily. Still we trying to raise our bars. Guys keep inspiring "Humanity is our first priority" Waheguru ji ka khalsa waheguru ji ki fateh A post shared by Tajinder Singh Dhillon (@tj.dhillon19) on May 18, 2020 at 10:12am PDT “A gentleman in our locality has a vegetable business so I requested him to give me potatoes in bulk for making the sabzi,” Tajinder said.“We also got 50 kilos of wheat flour which we distributed equally to a lot of households in my colony so that they can make the bread. By the end, we had about 1400 bread ready for distribution.”While the policemen helped organise the crowd, Tajinder and his friends distributed the food to the migrants.“The first day we fed around 1000 migrants, the next couple of days that number rose to 5000, which included so many young children. Alongside feeding them ‘aloo-puri’, we also gave them milk and ‘meetha paani’ (sherbet),” he said.ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Kumble-led ICC committee recommends ban on saliva to shine ball “We have been distributing food for five straight days now. There were fewer people on the road today, so we gave the food to the buses that were ferrying the migrants back to their hometowns.”The pandemic has so far claimed over 3000 lives and infected more than one lakh people in the country. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. 