Photos IPL 2021 Final: CSK players, staff celebrate fourth title with family Chennai Super Kings, led by former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, clinched its fourth IPL title on Friday when it beat Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Team Sportstar 16 October, 2021 09:15 IST Team Sportstar 16 October, 2021 09:15 IST CSK's South African opener Faf Du Plessis holds the IPL trophy with his wife Imari Visser. Photo: SPORTZPICS 1/9 CSK batter Suresh Raina with his wife Priyanka, son Rio and daughter Gracia. Photo: SPORTZPICS 2/9 CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji with his wife Priya Thalur and son Araan. Photo: SPORTZPICS 3/9 CSK pacer Deepak Chahar with his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj. Photo: SPORTZPICS 4/9 CSK batter Robin Uthappa with his wife Sheethal Goutham and son Neale Nolan. Photo: SPORTZPICS 5/9 CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali with his wife Firoza, son Abu Bakr and daughter Haadiya. Photo: SPORTZPICS 6/9 CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja with his wife Rivaba Solanki and daughter Nidhyana. Photo: SPORTZPICS 7/9 CSK all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham with his wife Archana Sundar. Photo: SPORTZPICS 8/9 CSK leg-spinner Imran Tahir with his wife Sumayya Dildar and son Gibran. Photo: SPORTZPICS 9/9