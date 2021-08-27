Dav Whatmore to quit as Nepal's head coach

Dav Whatmore is set to quit as the head coach of Nepal after the ICC World Cup League 2 gets over next month.

The seasoned coach has sent his resignation to Cricket Association of Nepal on Friday, requesting them to release him immediately after Nepal's last game in the tournament on September 19.

Whatmore's manager Kaustuv Lahiri confirmed the development to Sportstar.

Whatmore, who guided Sri Lanka to its World Cup title win in 1996, was named the head coach of Nepal cricket team in January this year. Last year, Whatmore was named the head coach and cricket director of Baroda, but due to a curtailed domestic season, he did not take up the offer. However, BCA officials have claimed that he will take over as the head coach this season, even though there is no official word.

In his illustrious coaching career, Whatmore was associated with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, National Cricket Academy. He was the coach of the India U-19 team which clinched the World Cup in 2008 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

A couple of years ago, he was the head coach of Kerala.