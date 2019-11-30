David Warner cracks maiden Test triple hundred

Australia opener David Warner brought up his maiden triple hundred in the second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. He is the seventh Australian to score a Test triple.

Warner's gargantuan innings was studded with 37 boundaries. Earlier in the day, Warner hit only the second Test double century of his career, punishing poor bowling from the Pakistan attack.

Last two Test triple centurions...

Karun Nair David Warner

100 in 185b (185b) in 156b (156b)

200 in 306b (121b) in 260b (104b)

300 in 381b ( 75b) in 389b (129b)#AusvPak — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 30, 2019

This is the highest score by a batsman at the Adelaide Oval, surpassing Sir Donald Bradman's unbeaten 299.

Warner eventually surpassed his highest Test score of 253 against New Zealand at Perth in 2015.

David Warner's 285* is now the highest individual Test score against Pakistan since Virender Sehwag's 309 at Multan in Mar 2004.#AusvPak — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 30, 2019

The opener’s heroics in Adelaide followed his 154 in the first Test at Brisbane last week -- his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

It has been a big turnaround for the former Australian vice-captain, who managed just 95 runs in 10 innings during this year’s Ashes series in England.

(With inputs from AFP)