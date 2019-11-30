Cricket

David Warner cracks maiden Test triple hundred

Warner's heroics in Adelaide followed his 154 in the first Test at Brisbane last week -- his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

30 November, 2019 12:09 IST

David Warner hit his maiden triple hundred.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Australia opener David Warner brought up his maiden triple hundred in the second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. He is the seventh Australian to score a Test triple.

Warner's gargantuan innings was studded with 37 boundaries. Earlier in the day, Warner hit only the second Test double century of his career, punishing poor bowling from the Pakistan attack.

 

This is the highest score by a batsman at the Adelaide Oval, surpassing Sir Donald Bradman's unbeaten 299.

Warner eventually surpassed his highest Test score of 253 against New Zealand at Perth in 2015.

 

The opener’s heroics in Adelaide followed his 154 in the first Test at Brisbane last week -- his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

It has been a big turnaround for the former Australian vice-captain, who managed just 95 runs in 10 innings during this year’s Ashes series in England.

(With inputs from AFP)

