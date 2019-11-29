IND vs WI: Kieron Pollard a 'cool' leader, says Sherfane Rutherford

Kieron Pollard’s stint as the West Indies captain in limited-overs cricket hasn't begun too brightly, with the islanders conceding the recent T20I series to Afghanistan after decimating it in the ODIs.

Still, the burly all-rounder seems to have won the hearts of his young team-mates ahead of the Windies’ forthcoming series against India, starting in Hyderabad on December 6.

“KP is such a cool leader. He is someone who you can talk to. In training sessions, he brings the energy level up. The guys always look up to him and he is someone whom we can always open up to and he is willing to listen to us,” said Sherfane Rutherfod, a promising all-rounder, after interacting with fans along with his West Indies team-mates Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran at Korum Mall, on Friday.

Pollard, after missing out on West Indies’ World Cup squad, was handed over the reigns of ODI and T20 squads in September. While Rutherford wasn’t sure about the extent of Pollard’s role in his transfer from Delhi Daredevils to Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League player auction, he was confident that the Afghanistan series — played in Lucknow — will serve as an ideal preparation for the three T20Is and three ODIs versus India.

'Happy'

“I am happy to get the opportunity. Preparation has been going on well. We have had a lot of time to train. In the past few days, we have been putting in some hard work. Looking to give our best against India,” he said.

Despite having featured in just three T20Is for West Indies, stints in the Caribbean Premier League, Global T20 League, Bangladesh Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T10 League besides the IPL have enhanced Rutherford’s reputation as the next in line among the West Indies power-hitters. He gave a glimpse of his confidence when asked about his role in the side.

“My role in middle order is similar to Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard. Might [still] not be one of the best hitters as them. I have been working with them and talking with them for my game is about adapting and learning and read game situations more,” he said.