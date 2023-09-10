Warner, Labuschagne hundreds set up another big Australia ODI win over South Africa

Quick-fire centuries by David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne set up yet another big win by Australia against South Africa and a 2-0 lead in their one-day international series on Saturday.

Australia racked up 392-8, its third-highest ODI total, and bowled out South Africa for 269 with 8.1 overs to spare.

The Australians won by 123 runs, after a three-wicket win on Thursday, and it follows a sweep of the Twenty20 series.

It can also clinch this series on Tuesday on the same ground.

Travis Head took a liking to Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada in the power play, in which Australia reached 102 without loss.

Head hit 64 off 36 balls before falling to Tabraiz Shamsi, who also got Mitchell Marsh on review.

The baton was picked up by Warner, who got to his fifty off 52 balls. Warner took only 33 more balls to get his hundred, his fifth against South Africa, tying Sachin Tendulkar in ODIs against South Africa.

Labuschagne came in as part of the lineup, not as a concussion substitute as he was in his match-winning turn on Thursday. He went after spinners Aiden Markram and Shamsi. His first fifty took 54 balls but the second only 26. His two ODI hundreds have both been against South Africa.

He and Warner combined for 151, which ended when Warner tried to pull and was bowled by Andile Phehlukwayo, who was playing his first ODI since October.

Warner made 106 off 93 balls.

Josh Inglis smacked a 37-ball 50 but Australia lost its last five wickets in 27 balls, including Labuschagne for 124 off 99 with 19 fours and one six, and was kept under 400.

Shamsi took 4-61.

South Africa needed a record chase and got a good start from Quinton de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma.

De Kock was dropped before he scored and, on 24, the ball rolled onto his stumps but didn’t dislodge the bails. He was bowled by Nathan Ellis, who took the pace off to bag de Kock for 45 off 30.

South Africa ended the power play at 84-1 and in great shape but then Bavuma was lbw to Adam Zampa for 46 off 40 and South Africa lost a review.

Zampa got Markram caught on the boundary, and Rassie van der Dussen was tied down before dragging Aaron Hardie on.

Heinrich Klaasen launched Head for three sixes over the covers but, after being pinned down by Ellis and Sean Abbott, he was bowled by Zampa for 49 from 36 balls.

David Miller was the fourth batter to reach the 40s and he was out for 49 off 52, trapped lbw by Ellis.

The tail didn’t offer much and Zampa finished with 4-48, along with doubles for Abbott, Ellis and Hardie.