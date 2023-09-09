SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Warner slams 46th international hundred as opener, breaks Tendulkar’s record

David Warner struck a century in Australia’s 2nd ODI against South Africa, his 46th as an opening batter in international cricket to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

LIVE | South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI

The left-handed batter has 25 hundreds in Tests, 20 in One-Days and one in T20Is. Tendulkar’s entire tally of 45 hundreds at the opening slot was registered in ODIs.

Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes to reach the century in 85 deliveries. He also completed 6000 runs as an opener during his innings, the fourth-fastest in the format.

Having been dismissed for a duck in the first match, Warner returned to form in style, cementing his claim for his spot for the ODI World Cup in India.

The 36-year-old has already been under the pump for his poor string of peformances in Tests. He had hinted that he could retire from the format after the 2023/24 season.