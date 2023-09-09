MagazineBuy Print

SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Warner slams 46th international hundred as opener, breaks Tendulkar’s record

Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes to reach the century in 85 deliveries - his 20th in One-Day Internationals at the opening slot.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 18:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australis’a David Warner in action during the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia.
Australis’a David Warner in action during the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Australis’a David Warner in action during the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

David Warner struck a century in Australia’s 2nd ODI against South Africa, his 46th as an opening batter in international cricket to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

LIVE | South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI

The left-handed batter has 25 hundreds in Tests, 20 in One-Days and one in T20Is. Tendulkar’s entire tally of 45 hundreds at the opening slot was registered in ODIs.

Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes to reach the century in 85 deliveries. He also completed 6000 runs as an opener during his innings, the fourth-fastest in the format.

Having been dismissed for a duck in the first match, Warner returned to form in style, cementing his claim for his spot for the ODI World Cup in India.

The 36-year-old has already been under the pump for his poor string of peformances in Tests. He had hinted that he could retire from the format after the 2023/24 season.

Related Topics

David Warner /

Australia /

South Africa

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
