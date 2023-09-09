MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SA vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa looks to make the series level against Australia

SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Get all the live updates, scorecard and commentary from the second ODI between South Africa and Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday. 

Updated : Sep 09, 2023 16:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action in the 1st ODI against Australia at Bloemfontein.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action in the 1st ODI against Australia at Bloemfontein. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action in the 1st ODI against Australia at Bloemfontein. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa and Australia locked horns in the second One-Day International at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Follow all the updates from the second ODI between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard.

FOLLOW SA vs AUS 2nd ODI HERE | SCORECARD

TOSS: South Africa chose to field.

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Tim David, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

South Africa and Australia begin the five-match ODI series at Bloemfontein after completing the three T20I that saw visitors whitewashing the home team 3-0.

This will be South Africa’s last ODI series ahead of the World Cup in India.

Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023

Match details: South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

SA vs AUS Live streaming info:

The second ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 4:30 PM IST.

Related Topics

South Africa vs Australia /

South Africa /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 117/3 (25.5 overs) Mendis falls to Shoriful after fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa looks to make the series level against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat
    AFP
  4. Babar Azam: Matter of pride to have this fast-bowling unit
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. US targets bronze after Basketball World Cup ‘heartbreak’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa looks to make the series level against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Babar Azam: Matter of pride to have this fast-bowling unit
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa
    Reuters
  4. Jay Shah: Delay in announcing World Cup final schedule and ticketing process due to logistical and broadcast requirements
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 117/3 (25.5 overs) Mendis falls to Shoriful after fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 117/3 (25.5 overs) Mendis falls to Shoriful after fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa looks to make the series level against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat
    AFP
  4. Babar Azam: Matter of pride to have this fast-bowling unit
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. US targets bronze after Basketball World Cup ‘heartbreak’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment