SA vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa looks to make the series level against Australia

FOLLOW SA vs AUS 2nd ODI HERE | SCORECARD
TOSS: South Africa chose to field.
South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Tim David, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
South Africa and Australia begin the five-match ODI series at Bloemfontein after completing the three T20I that saw visitors whitewashing the home team 3-0.
This will be South Africa’s last ODI series ahead of the World Cup in India.
Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023
Match details: South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
SA vs AUS Live streaming info:
The second ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 4:30 PM IST.
