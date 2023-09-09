MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand’s Milne out of England ODI series

The 31-year-old suffered what was described as hamstring tightness during training before Friday’s series opener in Cardiff.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 19:47 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Milne did not feature in New Zealand’s eight-wicket thrashing of England as the Black Caps went 1-0 up in a four-match contest against the 50-over world champion.
infoIcon

New Zealand paceman Adam Milne has been ruled out of the remainder of a one-day international series against England with a “low-grade” hamstring injury, team management announced Saturday.

Milne did not feature in New Zealand’s eight-wicket thrashing of England as the Black Caps went 1-0 up in a four-match contest against the 50-over world champion.

The right-arm quick, also selected in the ODI squad to travel to Bangladesh, will remain with the squad in England to work on his rehabilitation.

His injury has led to a call-up for Ben Lister ahead of the second ODI in Southampton on Sunday as both England and New Zealand continue their preparations ahead of a World Cup in India that gets underway next month.

Lister, a 27-year-old left-arm medium-pacer, is already in England with Kent, having signed with the southeast club to play in the closing games of English cricket’s first-class County Championship season.

He has represented New Zealand in 10 Twenty20 internationals and won his solitary ODI cap against Pakistan in Karachi in May this year.

“We have short turnarounds between these matches and want to try and look after the players as much as possible with the upcoming schedule,” said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

“With Ben already here in England, it meant we could have him join the squad at short notice without the recovery time of a bowler joining from New Zealand mid-series.”

Stead added: “Ben impressed us in the UAE and warm-up matches in England and will continue to learn being around some senior players in the touring group.”

