David Wiese returns to T20 World Cup, this time for Namibia

Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese has made it to the Namibia T20 World Cup squad.

Wiese played six ODIs and 20 T20Is for South Africa besides representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League among the high-profile appearances.

Born to a Namibian father, Wiese qualifies to represent the nation due to first descent. Gerard Erasmus will lead the side in the tournament that starts in October in the UAE and Oman.

Wiese's last T20I appearance was against Sri Lanka in the ICC World T20 in 2016 in India. He didn't have much role in the game as the Proteas won comfortably by eight wickets. But he did cause the run out of Suranga Lakmal.

Wiese's international career had ended in January 2017 when he signed the Kolpak deal with Sussex.