DDCA wants Maninder as Narwal’s replacement in CAC

Former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh has been offered a role in the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in place of Sumit Narwal with the Ranji team in dire straits after the first two games.

“Yes, I was contacted by the DDCA for a role in the CAC. I haven’t yet decided,” said Maninder.

Asked about Delhi’s performance, where it has conceded a first-innings lead against Kerala and lost outright to Andhra Pradesh, the Delhi stalwart said: “At the end of the day, it’s the players who have to go out there and perform. The CAC can only guide.”

With former seamer Narwal now out of the committee, Robin Singh Jr and Parvinder Awana are the only two members left in the CAC.

Pressing concern`

Meanwhile, one of the senior selectors Chetanya Nanda said the selection committee is concerned about the quality of fast bowlers and would like to create a pool.

“We definitely are worried about the talent in store. We need to have a pool of young fast bowlers who can regularly hit 140 clicks. It’s not sufficient that we have only one Navdeep Saini,” Nanda said.

It is still not clear whether the injured Shikhar Dhawan has fully recovered and is available for the next Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad at home from December 25-28.