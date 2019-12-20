Ranji Tropy: Sasikanth, Stephen shine as Andhra beats Delhi

The medium-pace duo of K.V. Sasikanth and C. Stephen returned with five-wicket hauls as Andhra Pradesh notched up a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Delhi in their Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

Sasikanth claimed three wickets during the day to add to his two on Thursday while Stephen, who broke Delhi’s back with four wickets a day earlier, picked up another one as the visitor folded for 169.

Lalit shines

Delhi, resuming at 89 for six, saw Lalit Yadav complete a half-century, but once he was out, the team lost its way. Lalit was the first to go when he was trapped in front by Stephen in the 61st over.

Simarjeet Singh (10) was caught by K.S. Bharat off Sasikanth as Delhi slipped to 156 for eight. He then removed Navdeep Saini for seven while the other overnight batsman, Vikas Mishra (36), was the last to fall in the next over.

In reply, Andhra opener C.R. Gnaneshwar (0) retired hurt early and skipper Hanuma Vihari was sent back by Simarjeet Singh. However, Manish scored 15 off seven balls to seal the issue in Andhra’s favour.

At Ongole: Delhi 215 & 169 in 72.2 overs (Lalit Yadav 55, C.V. Stephen 5/91, K.V. Sasikanth 5/41) lost to Andhra 368 & 20/1 in 2.3 overs. Points: Andhra 6, Delhi 0.