IPL auction: Virat Kohli happy with RCB’s choice of players

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Friday was happy with the kind of players picked by his club during the IPL auction. Royal Challengers bought eight players during the auction on Thursday, including Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn.

“I am very happy with the players that we have selected and really looking forward to the new season. We’ve had a lot of discussions on the structure and balance of the team and this looks like a good start for us. I believe it all comes down to every individual to give out their best performance during the league and to enjoy the best form of cricket by playing bold,” Kohli said.

‘Thoughtful approach’

Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers’ Director of Cricket Operations, revealed the plan of the franchise was to obtain players that would combine well with the retained squad. “We want a squad that can have balance and adapt to any conditions both at home and away. To pick players who help us maximise our budget judiciously took a thoughtful approach. I am very pleased with the way auction went,” he said.

“We wanted the majority of our overseas players to bring plenty of international experience in order to add and share knowledge with the exciting developing talents we already have at RCB. When we look at any overseas player to bring to RCB, it’s not only about talent, but where else can they contribute,” he added.

Hesson termed Finch a hugely experienced player who not only added plenty of skill but also a calm head to the team. “Chris Morris and Isuru Udana both provide all-round packages being able to bowl at any time in the innings, especially death overs. Kane Richardson and Dayle Steyn have the ability to take wickets in the Power Play and bring some hostility and experience to our attack. We have picked a local talent in Pavan Deshpande who provides us batting cover; his power and flexibility where he bats is a very useful addition to the squad,” Hesson said.

‘Good set of combinations’

Royal Challengers chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said his franchise wanted a balanced squad that embodied the philosophy of the club — a bold and fearless attitude to project the best cricket in the tournament. “I am glad that we have managed to assemble a team of some of the strongest T20 players and with the guidance of Mike, Simon and other coaching staff, we have a very good set of combinations that drives the RCB proposition for a great season.”

Royal Challengers hasn’t won the IPL in the 12 editions so far. It finished as runner-up thrice — in 2009, 2011 and 2016.