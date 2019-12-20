IPL sees humongous revenue growth

The humongous growth in the Indian Premier League (IPL), by all accounts the best Twenty20 league in the world, is reflected in the central revenue generated through media rights (TV and Digital) and sponsorships.

From a modest Rs. 236 crore in 2008, the media rights touched a phenomenal Rs. 4087 crore in 2019. The consolidated sum for 2019-2022 is estimated to be around Rs. 3065 crore. After the first 10-year revenue cycle, the second revenue cycle has been reduced to five years of 2018-22.

READ| IPL 2020 auction: Hits and flops

The sponsorships sum has grown from Rs.111 crore in 2008 to Rs. 618 crore for the 2018-2022 cycle, much of it coming from the title sponsor, official partners, umpire sponsor and strategic time out sponsor. Three slots are open in the associate partner category.

In the first tranche of 10 years, the disbursement of money from the Net Central Distribution to the franchises was an average of Rs. 27.5 crore per team in 2008 to an average of Rs. 79.6 crore in 2017. With the new media rights signed with Star Sports for the 2018-2022 cycle, the average share in 2018 was Rs. 271 crore; this sum is likely to be in the Rs. 210-220 crore band up to 2022.

READ| IPL 2020: Full list of all eight updated squads after auction

The fixed franchise fee payable to the BCCI was an average of Rs. 40 crore per team; it’s estimated at Rs.65 crore each year for the 2018-2022 cycle.

The IPL which did not have an elaborate opening ceremony in 2019, donated Rs. 11 crore to the Indian Army, Rs. 7 crore to the CRPF and Rs. 1 crore each to the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.