Dean Elgar announces international retirement after IND vs SA Test series

South Africa opener Dean Elgar today, announced he will retire from international cricket after the Test series against India.

The former Test captain will end his career with two test matches, first at his home ground at SuperSport Park, in Centurion between December 26 and 30 and the second at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town between January 3 and 7.

The 36-year-old has represented South Africa in 84 Tests and eight One-Day Internationals during his 12-year long career.

The southpaw has scored over 5000 runs in Tests at an average of 37.28 since making his debut in 2012 against Australia.

Elgar said: “Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate! Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have.”

“As they say, ‘all good things come to an end’, and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game. A game that has given me so much. The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand and hopefully my last too,” he added.

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki commented: “We would like to thank Dean for his services over the years. He has represented his country with honour and has been a real ambassador for Cricket South Africa, always playing with his heart on his sleeve. His grittiness and determination are two qualities that really stood out and these are attributes that all South Africans can relate to.”