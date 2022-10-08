Cricket

Washington Sundar replaces injured Deepak Chahar in India’s ODI squad for SA series

Deepak Chahar, who was named a standby for the T20 World Cup, will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team.

Team Sportstar
08 October, 2022 15:02 IST
Washington Sundar has replaced Deepak Chahar in India’s ODI squad for the South Africa series.

Washington Sundar has replaced Deepak Chahar in India’s ODI squad for the South Africa series. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday named Washington Sundar as the replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.

“Mr. Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow,” the BCCI said in its statement.

Chahar will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and will be monitored by the Medical Team.

Chahar, 30, recently made his return from a long injury layoff during the ODI series in Zimbabwe. He featured in just six matches - four T20Is and two One-Dayers - before being ruled out of the series. Chahar was one of the standby pacers for India’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Chahar was one of the frontrunners alongside Mohammed Shami to replace seamer Jasprit Bumrah in the 15-member main squad. India is expected to name its last member this week.

Meanwhile, Sundar, who last played for India in February will also be making his return to the national side after a spate of injury setbacks. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who had a fruitful stint in county cricket with Lancashire, was ruled out of India’s Zimbabwe tour with a shoulder injury.

India will play the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday and the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

