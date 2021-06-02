Devon Conway scores hundred on Test debut at Lord’s

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway scored a century on Test debut, against England, at Lord's on Wednesday.

The left-hander reached the milestone by hitting a boundary off an Ollie Robinson leg-stump half-volley in the third session of the opening day.

At the end of 77 overs, Conway remained unbeaten on 127 off 217 (13x4) and the Black Caps - 225/3.

Conway became the 12th New Zealand batsman to score a hundred on Test debut. And he also joins an elite list of Lord's centurions on debut which includes former India captain Sourav Ganguly and former England captain Andrew Strauss. Ganguly had scored 131 against England in 1996 while Strauss' 112 came against the Kiwis in 2004.

The 29-year-old earned his Test spot after scoring a fifty in the intra-squad game. The unbeaten 55 came against Kane Williamson XI who watched him bat from gully.

He made his international debut in the limited-overs series against Bangladesh earlier this year. He single-handedly won two games for the Black Caps - the third ODI where the southpaw scored 126 and the first T20I where he blasted 92 off 52.

Among the England bowlers, Robinson dismissed Tom Latham (23) and Ross Taylor (14) while James Anderson got rid of Black Caps skipper Williamson (13).