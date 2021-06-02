Ravi Shastri on WTC: In the long run, a best-of-three final would be ideal

India head coach Ravi Shastri feels his boys have earned the stripes by securing the final spot in the World Test Championship against New Zealand. But looking ahead at the future of the world event, he batted for a "best-of-three" final.

"This is the biggest ever by the magnitude. It is the toughest form of the game. It is a format that tests you and it is the format that has happened over two years. The event is worth the hype.

"In the long run, if they want to pursue with the Test championship. A best of three final would be ideal. We got to finish it as quickly as possible due to the FTP. The guys have earned their stripes. This team has not suddenly blossomed overnight," he told reporters in the pre-departure press conference on Wednesday.

India captain Virat Kohli agreed that the WTC final spot is "an accumulation of all the hard".

"This holds a lot of value. All of us take a lot of pride in Test cricket and the way we have progressed as a side."

