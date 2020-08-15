Cricket Cricket MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket M.S. Dhoni’s career has had several points of crescendo but the crowning moment came in 2011 when he led India to its second World Cup victory in Mumbai in 2011. Team Sportstar 15 August, 2020 19:54 IST Dhoni is the only captain to win all three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies — the World Cup, the World Twenty20 and the Champions Trophy. - afp Team Sportstar 15 August, 2020 19:54 IST Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Saturday, announced his retirement from all forms of the game to bring down the curtain on a career which saw him become the only skipper to win all three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies — the World Cup, the World Twenty20 and the Champions Trophy.In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Dhoni wrote: "Thanks. Thanks for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"Dhoni, however, will play for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL. And team CEO is Kasi Viswanath had recently said that he will continue playing till 2022.He had stepped down from ODI captaincy in January 2017 after having retired from Tests on December 30, 2014, in Australia. The 37-year-old from Ranchi led India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is. Dhoni, who was named captain in 2007, led India to the top of the world Test rankings and is the only player to captain in more than 50 matches in each of the three formats.Having made his international debut in 2004, Dhoni rose through the ranks in Indian cricket. After being named the captain of the Twenty20 side in 2007, Dhoni guided India to the inaugural World Twenty20 title in South Africa.He was eventually named the ODI captain, succeeding Rahul Dravid when he relinquished the post, and then ascended to full-time Test captain once Anil Kumble retired.Dhoni’s career has had several points of crescendo but the crowning moment came in 2011 when he slammed a power-packed six over widish long-on off a fuller length ball from Nuwan Kulasekara to end India's arduous 28 year-long wait for a second ODI World Cup. FiguresODIsT20Is:98 Matches, 1617 runs, 2 50sTests: 90 Matches, 4876 runs, 6 100s, 33 50s Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos