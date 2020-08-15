All-time great, proven match-winner: Laxman lauds Dhoni on retirement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Saturday, announced his retirement from all forms of the game to bring down the curtain on an illustrious career. Dhoni's former Team India teammate V.V.S. Laxman heaped praise on the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

“It has been a truly remarkable cricketing career. He has shown all the abilities of a cricketer with such consistency at the highest level,” former India international V. V. S. Laxman said of 2011 World Cup-winning captain M. S. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket career on Saturday evening.

“What I really admired about him is that he was not only one of the all-time greats of world cricket, but also a proven match-winner,” Laxman said.

READ| MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

“The other great aspect of Dhoni is that he led India with equanimity and distinction. That is the rich legacy he should be leaving.”

Laxman, who previously held the record for the highest score by an Indian in Tests, said “one of the reasons why India is on top of the cricketing world right now is he (Dhoni) facilitated a smooth transition with his amazing leadership qualities.”

READ| Suresh Raina follows Dhoni into retirement

“He is a truly remarkable cricketer who played a lead role in the growth of Indian cricket, and the 2007 T20 (Twenty20) World Cup and the 2011 ICC (One-Day International) World Cup title triumphs along with the 2013 Champions Trophy win should rank as some of the great moments of not just his career, but also for Indian cricket,” said Laxman.

“Personally, I have had some great memories with him in the dressing room because we had great respect for each other. It was a memorable partnership with him. I always cherish some of the great memories with him,” he added.