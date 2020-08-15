Cricket Cricket Suresh Raina follows Dhoni into retirement India international Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from international cricket. He announced his decision soon after MS Dhoni called it quits. Team Sportstar Mumbai 15 August, 2020 20:36 IST File picture of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. - K. PICHUMANI Team Sportstar Mumbai 15 August, 2020 20:36 IST Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from international cricket. On Saturday, a few minutes after his team-mate MS Dhoni decided to hang up his boots, Raina took to Instagram, saying: “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in your journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind.”Chennai Super Kings, the club Suresh Raina plays for in the Indian Premier League, confirmed the news.READ: MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricketA member of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, Raina featured in 18 Tests and 226 ODIs, apart from playing in 78 T20IS. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos