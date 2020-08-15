Suresh Raina follows Dhoni into retirement

Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from international cricket. On Saturday, a few minutes after his team-mate MS Dhoni decided to hang up his boots, Raina took to Instagram, saying: “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in your journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind.”

Chennai Super Kings, the club Suresh Raina plays for in the Indian Premier League, confirmed the news.

A member of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, Raina featured in 18 Tests and 226 ODIs, apart from playing in 78 T20IS.