Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Focus on Karthik as Tamil Nadu opens its campaign against Goa

Karthik had been involved as a commentator for the World Cup. However, after being reappointed as captain for the tournament, the veteran diligently joined his teammates for the preparation in Boisar, in Palghar districts on the outskirts of Mumbai over the last week.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 20:00 IST , Thane - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik in action.
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

The last time Tamil Nadu lifted the Vijay Hazare Trophy - the inter-state one-day championship, Dinesh Karthik scored a fluent hundred against Mohammed Shami-led Bengal bowling attack in the 2016-17 final.

The Tamil Nadu team will be looking up to the veteran for reigniting the fire as it begins its Group E campaign on Saturday against Goa at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium.

Karthik, 38, had been involved as a commentator for the World Cup. However, after being reappointed as captain for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the veteran warlord diligently joined his teammates for the preparation in Boisar, in Palghar districts on the outskirts of Mumbai over the last week.

On Friday, while Goa took it easy after its defeat against Madhya Pradesh in the opening game on Thursday, Karthik and Co. had a long session here for almost three hours. Head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni was confident Karthik’s presence will boost the team in a big way.

Also read | Jharkhand’s Virat Singh relishes captaincy challenge, eyes second tryst with IPL

“His commitment has been excellent. Even after checking in very late at night during the World Cup knockouts, he used to be the first one out on the park the next morning,” Kulkarni told Sportstar after the session.

Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik and head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni share a light moment in Thane on Friday.
Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik and head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni share a light moment in Thane on Friday. | Photo Credit: Amol Karhadkar
Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik and head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni share a light moment in Thane on Friday. | Photo Credit: Amol Karhadkar

While a majority of Tamil Nadu players will be playing at the stadium for the first time, neither Karthik nor Kulkarni are alien to it. During his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Karthik used to regularly train at the venue. Kulkarni is a hometown boy and returns to the venue where he made his Mumbai debut almost four decades ago.

Also read | ‘Just good enough’ not enough as run-hungry Mayank Agarwal eyes India comeback

Over the last week, Karthik and Kulkarni combine - with L. Balaji’s able help - have been able to shed the disappointment of having exited in the preliminary stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month.

“The pitches were a bit sluggish over there and our batters struggled to adjust. Not only will the red-soil pitches help our batters but to ensure they adapt quickly, we have been training here for a week. Let’s hope we get off to a good start,” Kulkarni said.

Goa will heavily rely on Rahul Tripathi, its import from Maharashtra who started off with a scintillating 92 against Madhya Pradesh, to negate Kuldip Sen’s raw pace. The duel between the two guest players will be an interesting affair should the pitch continue to assist the pacers the way it did on Thursday.

