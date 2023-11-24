MagazineBuy Print

WPL auction for 2024 season to be held on December 9 in Mumbai

WPL: Gujarat Giants will head into the 2023 auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore), while Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse (2.1 crore) at its disposal.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 16:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, during the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, during the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, during the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction for the 2024 season will be held on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai.

The tournament is likely to be held in the February-March window next year.

Gujarat Giants released 11 players ahead of the 2024 season of the WPL, whereas Delhi Capitals, the runner-up of the inaugural edition, released the least number of players in a bid to keep its core intact.

A total of 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, while 29 players were released from their existing squads. While most of the big names were retained by their respective franchises, a few international stars - Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt - were released.

Gujarat Giants will head into the 2023 auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore), while Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse (2.1 crore) at its disposal amongst the five franchises.

How teams stack up ahead of WPL 2023 auctions

Franchise Squad size Overseas players Money spent Money remaining Available slots
Delhi Capitals 15 5 Rs. 11.25 crore Rs. 2.25 crore 3
Gujarat Giants 8 3 Rs. 7.55 crore Rs. 5.95 crore 10
Mumbai Indians 13 5 Rs. 11.4 crore Rs. 2.1 crore 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 3 Rs. 10.15 crore Rs. 3.35 crore 7
UP Warriorz 13 5 Rs. 9.5 crore Rs. 4 crore 5

