WPL auction for 2024 season to be held on December 9 in Mumbai

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction for the 2024 season will be held on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai.
The tournament is likely to be held in the February-March window next year.
Gujarat Giants released 11 players ahead of the 2024 season of the WPL, whereas Delhi Capitals, the runner-up of the inaugural edition, released the least number of players in a bid to keep its core intact.
A total of 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, while 29 players were released from their existing squads. While most of the big names were retained by their respective franchises, a few international stars - Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt - were released.
Gujarat Giants will head into the 2023 auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore), while Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse (2.1 crore) at its disposal amongst the five franchises.
How teams stack up ahead of WPL 2023 auctions
|Franchise
|Squad size
|Overseas players
|Money spent
|Money remaining
|Available slots
|Delhi Capitals
|15
|5
|Rs. 11.25 crore
|Rs. 2.25 crore
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|8
|3
|Rs. 7.55 crore
|Rs. 5.95 crore
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|5
|Rs. 11.4 crore
|Rs. 2.1 crore
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|3
|Rs. 10.15 crore
|Rs. 3.35 crore
|7
|UP Warriorz
|13
|5
|Rs. 9.5 crore
|Rs. 4 crore
|5
