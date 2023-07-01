Karthik: Rahul front-runner for wicket-keeper’s role, Samson most improved in last year

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said that KL Rahul will be the frontrunner among the current wicketkeepers in Rishabh Pant’s absence, who is still recovering from his car accident in December last year, during an interaction in Chennai.

Karthik, who has played 94 ODIs, 60 T20Is, and 26 Tests for India, said there’s a toss-up between Ishan Kishan, Rahul and Sanju Samson but the Karnataka wicketkeeper trumps the other two since he has been batting at number five.

“It’s very hard to say but you have to say that KL Rahul is the front-runner because he’s been part of the Indian team batting at number five. He’ll be the front-runner followed by Sanju and Ishan Kishan,” he said.

The 38-year-old added India has a special set of cricketers who can do special things and that it’ll only be a matter of gelling the unit together.

“I think we have a set of cricketers who can do special things being part of the team and how we gel together as a unit and get the most forceful team onto the park will be the biggest challenge,” Karthik added.

Sanju most improved cricketer in last year

For Karthik, the 28-year-old Samson has been one of the most improved cricketers in the last year. The wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala, in 2022, scored 284 runs in 10 ODIs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of more than 102.

“I feel that Sanju has been one of the most improved cricketers in the last year, especially before the T20 World Cup when he got the opportunity in the West Indies in T20Is, ODIs I thought he did very very well. Last 12 months in international cricket I think has been his best time.”

Karthik feels that Samson can turn the games around and will have more opportunities in the next three months.

“In the next three months he will be getting enough and more opportunities in the West Indies series, maybe for the Asia Cup as well, Ireland series. So, the opportunities are going to come and if he makes the most of it, I’m sure he’ll put his hand in celebration,” he concluded.