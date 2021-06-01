Mumbai appoints Amol Muzumdar as head coach for 2021-22 season

Domestic cricket great Amol Muzumdar has been named coach of the Mumbai cricket team for the 2021-2022 season.

The decision to appoint him for the role was taken by the Cricket Improvement Committee, comprising Jatin Paranjape (Chairman), Nilesh Kulkarni and Vinod Kambli, on Tuesday.

Muzumdar was a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, amassing 11,167 runs in 171 First-Class matches between 1993 and 2013.

READ| Ramesh Powar: You might see a different Shafali Verma in a month and a half

Ever since retirement, he has worked mainly as a broadcaster, but was roped in by the South Africa cricket team as interim batting coach for the 2019-20 series against India.

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar was named coach of Mumbai ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21. He guided Mumbai to the title but soon, he bagged the head coach job of the Indian women's cricket team and had to leave.

READ| Indian teams for UK tour to be accompanied by families, no BCCI official for WTC final

Among the former players, Wasim Jaffer and Sairaj Bahutule had applied for the role but lost to Muzumdar in the race.