BCCI announces hike in match fee for domestic cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to hike the match fee for domestic cricketers. In a series of tweets on Monday, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the senior players who have featured in more than 40 matches will have a hike of ₹60,000, while U-23 players will get ₹25,000 and U-19 players will see a salary hike of ₹20,000.

The cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 season will get a 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for the season lost due to COVID-19. Last year, the Board had to cancel the Ranji Trophy and could conduct only the limited-overs tournaments.

At the moment, the senior domestic men’s cricketers earn ₹35,000 per match for Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI pays players ₹17,500 per game.

