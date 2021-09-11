BCCI working committee proposes minimum 50 percent compensation for Ranji Trophy

The domestic cricketers who did not play the Ranji Trophy last season are likely to get a minimum of 50 percent compensation of their total match fees if the BCCI Apex Council approves the working group recommendation.

The final decision, however, lies with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, who will discuss the topic with the Apex Council members on September 20. It is learnt that a number of proposals were discussed by the committee comprising former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Yudhvir Singh, Santosh Menon, Jaydev Shah, Avishek Dalmiya, Rohan Jaitley, and Devajit Saikia.

"The final decision lies with secretary Jay bhai but what most members agreed was a lumpsum compensation of 50 percent of what could have been the total match fees for playing all the league games in a Ranji season.

"There was some debate whether only those who played at least one game in 2019-20 season will be considered or at least players from last two seasons," a BCCI source privy to discussions of the committee told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ - ENG v IND: Fate of the series still unclear as focus shifts to IPL

"That decision would be taken by the office bearers as the quantum of expenditure is their domain. But as per the math, the committee wants that players be paid a minimum of 50 percent and it could go up to 70 percent," the source added.

Currently, a first XI player in a Ranji Trophy game gets ₹35,000 per day and the match fee of ₹1.4 lakh per game. That effectively means that a minimum of ₹70,000 per match could be the compensation amount.

It was also learnt that the domestic cricketers' much-awaited match fee increase will be cleared by the president and the secretary.

As of now, the general expectation is that the new match fee will be anything between ₹2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh.