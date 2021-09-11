Bengal T20 Challenge: Big win for Kolkata Heroes

Ranjot Singh Khaira’s quick-fire unbeaten 26-ball 48 enabled Kolkata Heroes to record a convincing 53-run win over Krishnanagar Challengers in a rain-curtailed match of the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Inserted in, Heroes posted 170 for three in the stipulated 16 overs. In reply, Challengers managed 117 for six.

ALSO READ - Kolkata to host Ranji Trophy knockouts

Karan Lal (35, 22b, 6x4, 1x6), captain Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (34, 22b, 1x4, 3x6) laid a solid platform after the fall of the first wicket in the opening over. Khaira, who struck five fours and two sixes, and Suvankar Bal (34 n.o., 22b, 1x4, 3x6) added 85 runs rapidly to help Heroes set a stiff target.

Challengers could not achieve the target despite opener Sk. Asif Hussain’s unbeaten half-century (65 n.o., 45b, 5x4, 3x6).

Durgapur Dazzlers, which had beaten Kharagpur Blasters by five wickets on Thursday, won again, beating Barrackpore Bashers by eight wickets in another rain-affected encounter late on Friday night.

The match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Challengers was abandoned due to rain.