Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bengal hopes weather doesn’t play spoilsport as it faces Assam

Troubled by bad weather in its last two matches, Bengal will hope not to experience the loss of overs again as it attempts to garner some valuable points in its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against the bottom-placed Assam starting at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, here on Friday.

The fifth-placed Bengal, which has managed only five points so far despite having the upper hand in its last two outings against Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, knows that it deserves a better spot in the group in spite of the absence of some of its key players.

Only one point from its last home engagement against Chhattisgarh due to the unfinished first innings was a jolt to the side’s progress.

Nevertheless, Bengal will take positives from the Eden match. Abishek Porel and Anustup Majumdar’s good performances with the bat and seamer Suraj Jaiswal’s fine show with the ball should motivate others to raise their game.

Inclusion of pacer Suman Das, who is likely to make his debut, and a left-arm spinner will strengthen Bengal’s attack.

Assam’s below-par batting has hit the side, which has managed only one point from its three matches. Prolific scorer Riyan Parag, overall third with 378 runs, has made bulk of the scoring and will expect good support from other batters.

Assam has been too dependent on its two left-arm spinners, Rahul Singh and Siddharth Sarmah, in the bowling department.

The host will try to realise its potential in its den and script a turnaround.