MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh

The home side is coming off convincing wins against Delhi and Uttarakhand, with a 98-run loss to Baroda sandwiched in between. That defeat came while chasing 218 and Pondicherry will hope to stave off another batting collapse.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 19:14 IST , PUDUCHERRY - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Gaurav Yadav, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, will be raring to go against his former side Madhya Pradesh, which he served for more than 10 years before leaving it ahead of the season.
Gaurav Yadav, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, will be raring to go against his former side Madhya Pradesh, which he served for more than 10 years before leaving it ahead of the season. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Gaurav Yadav, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, will be raring to go against his former side Madhya Pradesh, which he served for more than 10 years before leaving it ahead of the season. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Pondicherry had a solitary win in 10 Ranji Trophy matches at the Elite level ahead of the ongoing season. Now, with two wins in three games in the current tournament, it will hope to give 2021-22 champion Madhya Pradesh a fight when the two teams meet in a Group D contest at the CAP Ground 2 here from Friday.

The home side is coming off convincing wins against Delhi and Uttarakhand, with a 98-run loss to Baroda sandwiched in between. That defeat came while chasing 218 and Pondicherry will hope to stave off another batting collapse.

In six innings in the tournament so far, Pondicherry has breached the 200-run mark only on two occasions, underlining its overreliance on the bowlers, who have restricted the opposition to below 200 five out of six times.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Confident Tamil Nadu takes on struggling Chandigarh in Group C

Pacer Gaurav Yadav and left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi, with 23 and 18 wickets in the season, respectively, have accounted for 41 out of Pondicherry’s 60 scalps.

Additionally, Gaurav, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, will be raring to go against his former side Madhya Pradesh, which he served for more than 10 years before leaving it ahead of the season due to limited opportunities.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh’s sheen of a recently crowned champion side is fading. Though it beat an embattled Delhi team by 86 runs in a low-scoring contest, it conceded the first-innings lead to Odisha after failing to force an outright win against Uttarakhand, eventually settling for a draw.

With Rajat Patidar and Avesh Khan unavailable due to national duty, the onus will be on Venkatesh Iyer to step up. The all-rounder will hope to find able support from Shubham Sharma, who assumed the captaincy mantle with elan against Delhi, scoring 59 and 73.

Tweakers Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya will pose a potent threat to Pondicherry’s shaky batting line-up that has struggled against spin in testing conditions.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Challenging pitch for both bowlers and batters, says Axar Patel
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
    Reuters
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Starting 11s OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indonesia Masters: Sen, Rajawat bow out; George lone Indian in fray
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Confident Tamil Nadu takes on struggling Chandigarh in Group C
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Karun Nair goes back to Northamptonshire for 2024 season
    PTI
  4. Juggling MBA and cricket, Pratham Singh continues ‘beautiful’ journey
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chhattisgarh vs Bengal match ends in draw as bad light plays spoilsport
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Challenging pitch for both bowlers and batters, says Axar Patel
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
    Reuters
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Starting 11s OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indonesia Masters: Sen, Rajawat bow out; George lone Indian in fray
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment