MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buchi Babu Tournament: Chhattisgarh reaches final after tame draw against TNCA XI

A draw seemed apparent on Wednesday when Chhattisgarh, having secured the first-innings lead for a guaranteed spot in the final, chose not to enforce the follow-on.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 16:58 IST , DINDIGUL - 1 MIN READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
TNCA XI’s Lakshay Jain celebrates with teammates.
TNCA XI’s Lakshay Jain celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G/The Hindu
infoIcon

TNCA XI’s Lakshay Jain celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G/The Hindu

Off-spinner Lakshay Jain completed his five-wicket haul (five for 64) as Chhattisgarh reached 207 for eight in its second innings for the match to end in a tame draw on day four of the Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament semifinal at the NPR College cricket ground in Natham on Thursday.

A draw seemed apparent on Wednesday when Chhattisgarh, having secured the first-innings lead for a guaranteed spot in the final, chose not to enforce the follow-on.

Lakshay finished with a match haul of 10 for 216.

He got appreciable turn for a couple of dismissals. Mohammad Irfan (10) missed his front-foot block, as the ball turned and hit his back pad for him to be dismissed leg-before wicket (lbw). Amandeep Khare (77, 94b, 8x4, 2x6) missed his expansive cover-drive for the ball to turn and hit the stumps.

Amandeep hit two straight sixes - off left-arm spinner Ajith Ram and medium-pacer Nidhish S. Rajagopal. He was involved in a 60-run seventh-wicket stand with left-hander Gagandeep Singh (30, 91b, 2x4, 1x6).

Earlier, Jeevesh Butte (5) received a full delivery on his front boot in front of the middle stump, and was given leg-before wicket off pacer Achyuth. Left-hander Anuj Tiwari (40, 112b, 2x4, 1x6) departed six overs later, when he missed his sweep off Lakshay.

The umpires ended the match at 2.12 p.m. after a discussion with the captains.

THE SCORES (SEMIFINAL, DAY FOUR)
Chhattisgarh 467 in 150.5 overs (Ayush Pandey 82, Anuj Tiwari 93, Amandeep Khare 97, Prateek Yadav 109, Ajith Ram 4/115, Lakshay Jain 5/152) & 207/8 in 82 overs (Anuj Tiwari 40, Amandeep Khare 77, Lakshay Jain 5/64) drew with TNCA XI 194 in 64.4 overs (Gagandeep Singh 4/34).

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh /

Buchi Babu Memorial Tournament

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 1: IND B 196/7 vs IND A, Musheer hits 100; IND C 80/4 vs IND D, Axar picks two wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Chhattisgarh reaches final after tame draw against TNCA XI
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Harvinder-Pooja in recurve quarterfinal, Simran in 100m final, Kapil to fight for bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Kerala junior cricketer to represent UAE women’s team
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan hits third First-Class century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Buchi Babu Tournament: Chhattisgarh reaches final after tame draw against TNCA XI
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. WATCH: Shubman Gill’s terrific catch removes Rishabh Pant for 7 on his red ball return
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 1: IND B 196/7 vs IND A, Musheer hits 100; IND C 80/4 vs IND D, Axar picks two wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy: Dress rehearsal for National team selection set to begin as India A faces India B in opening clash
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Predicted XI vs India C; full squad, list of players for Shreyas Iyer-led team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 1: IND B 196/7 vs IND A, Musheer hits 100; IND C 80/4 vs IND D, Axar picks two wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Chhattisgarh reaches final after tame draw against TNCA XI
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Harvinder-Pooja in recurve quarterfinal, Simran in 100m final, Kapil to fight for bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Kerala junior cricketer to represent UAE women’s team
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan hits third First-Class century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment