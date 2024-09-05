Buchi Babu Tournament: Chhattisgarh reaches final after tame draw against TNCA XI

Off-spinner Lakshay Jain completed his five-wicket haul (five for 64) as Chhattisgarh reached 207 for eight in its second innings for the match to end in a tame draw on day four of the Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament semifinal at the NPR College cricket ground in Natham on Thursday.

A draw seemed apparent on Wednesday when Chhattisgarh, having secured the first-innings lead for a guaranteed spot in the final, chose not to enforce the follow-on.

Lakshay finished with a match haul of 10 for 216.

He got appreciable turn for a couple of dismissals. Mohammad Irfan (10) missed his front-foot block, as the ball turned and hit his back pad for him to be dismissed leg-before wicket (lbw). Amandeep Khare (77, 94b, 8x4, 2x6) missed his expansive cover-drive for the ball to turn and hit the stumps.

Amandeep hit two straight sixes - off left-arm spinner Ajith Ram and medium-pacer Nidhish S. Rajagopal. He was involved in a 60-run seventh-wicket stand with left-hander Gagandeep Singh (30, 91b, 2x4, 1x6).

Earlier, Jeevesh Butte (5) received a full delivery on his front boot in front of the middle stump, and was given leg-before wicket off pacer Achyuth. Left-hander Anuj Tiwari (40, 112b, 2x4, 1x6) departed six overs later, when he missed his sweep off Lakshay.

The umpires ended the match at 2.12 p.m. after a discussion with the captains.